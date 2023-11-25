close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

ANI
Nov 25, 2023

In a shocking incident reported in Pune, Maharashtra, a 36-year-old local businessman, Nikhil Khanna, died after being punched by his wife at their apartment in a posh residential society in the Wanavdi area on Friday.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man died after he was punched on the nose by his wife after he refused to take her to Dubai for her birthday celebration.

The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located in a posh residential society in Pune's Wanavdi area, on Friday.

The victim, identified as Nikhil Khanna, a businessman in the construction industry, had a love marriage with his wife, Renuka (38), six years ago.

According to a senior police officer posted at the Wanavdi Police station, "The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. As per the primary investigation, it has been revealed that the couple had a fight because Nikhil did not take Renuka to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and did not give her expensive gifts on her birthday and anniversary. Renuka was also upset with Nikhil for not giving a favourable response to her wish to go to Delhi to celebrate the birthdays of some relatives."

The police further informed that "during the fight, Renuka punched Nikhil in the face. The impact of the punch was so hard that Nikhil's nose and some teeth were broken. With heavy bleeding, Nikhil lost consciousness."

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Renuka under IPC Section 302 and arrested her for further investigation. (ANI)

