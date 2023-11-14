close_game
News / Cities / Gujarat boy dies after monkeys rip out his intestine

Gujarat boy dies after monkeys rip out his intestine

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 11:55 AM IST

Gujarat: The 10-year-old boy was playing with friends when the incident took place.

Monkeys killed a 10-year-old boy in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The forest officials and the police said the incident took place near a temple in Dehgam Taluka's Salki village on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Dipak Thakor.

Forest officials are trying to nab the monkeys.(PTI representational photo)
Dipak Thakor was playing with friends when the incident took place.

An official told PTI that the boy's intestine was ripped out by the monkeys.

He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

"His intestine was ripped out in the attack. He rushed to his house and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. This is the third attack by monkeys in the village within a week," an official said.

This was the third attack by monkeys in a week.

Forest official Vishal Chaudhary said the department had been trying to catch the monkeys in the village.

"There is a large troop of monkeys in the village, including four adults who have been involved in attacks in the past one week. Two of them have been rescued. Efforts are on to cage another," he said, per PTI.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

