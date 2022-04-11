Ban on single-use plastic in Gurugram from July 1
Starting from July 1, the manufacturing, importing, stocking, distribution, and sale of single-use plastic will be banned across the city and violation of the rule will attract a maximum fine of ₹25,000, said officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Sunday.
The MCG issued a public order on Saturday cautioning residents, shopkeepers, manufacturers, exporters that single-use plastic will soon be banned across the city and they also listed items that will come under its purview. Plastic items that are disposable or used only once or for a short period are termed single-use plastic items.
In February, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) issued an order to all municipal corporations across the state to take action against plastic use within their respective jurisdictions.
“The MCG will take action against any person or establishment found to be using single-use plastic items from July 1. The notice has been issued in the public domain in this regard and continuous awareness programmes and workshops will be conducted over the next seven weeks to apprise residents, shopkeepers, and manufacturers about the July 1 deadline,” said Vijaypal Yadav, joint commissioner, MCG.
Yadav said seven teams, each having five officials, have been constituted to monitor and enforce penalties for single-use plastic violations. Two executive engineers from the MCG have also been appointed as nodal officers of the seven teams to oversee the operations.
The joint commissioner added earlier this week, the MCG conducted a two-day workshop with owners and representatives of large-scale hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, dhabhas, and motels, which generate at leat 50kg of waste every day, at the community centre in Sector 27. The officials also apprised the attendees of the meeting about the upcoming public notice banning single-use plastic.
Kuldeep Singh, brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the MCG, said over the past two years, the civic body has opened seven cloth bag banks and seven steel utensils banks across the city to help eradicate the use of single-use plastic.
“The MCG has so far provided around 400,000 cloth bags across the city. Thousands of residents have availed the use of steel utensils banks, which has helped reduce at least 200,000 single-use plastic items. Once the ban on single-use plastic comes into effect, we will be setting up more such cloth and steel utensils banks to help replace as well as reduce the need for single-use plastic,” said Singh.
Commuters deal with early morning traffic as experts remove crane from e-way
A hydraulic machine, which caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway just before the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday and caused many people travelling from Gurugram to miss their flights, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after a gap of 26 hours, much to the inconvenience of commuters, especially those who were using the road early morning.
Karnataka prepares action plan to tackle heatwave
Aiming toward the effective management of the heatwave conditions in Karnataka, the state has come up with a region-specific action plan, an official privy to the development said on Sunday. “The plan is in conformity with revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by National Disaster Management Authority which was issued in 2019,” it was stated. Bengaluru, where temperature rarely crossed 30 degrees about 15-20 years ago, now records maximum temperature in excess of 38 degrees.
Ludhiana | Facebook friend dupes Patiala resident of ₹5 lakh
A Patiala resident has been allegedly duped by a Facebook friend of ₹5 lakh on pretext of marriage. The Jodhan police have booked the woman Maninder Kaur of Dolon Khurd village, Jodhan, her brother Varinder Singh, mother Roopjit Kaur, sister Sukhwinder Kaur and father Kulwinder Singh. Complainant, Gurpinder Singh of professor colony of Patiala said the woman had taken ₹5 lakhs from him for shopping and for treatment of her mother.
Ludhiana | CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament: New Swan Enterprises lifts S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial trophy
New Swan Enterprises on Sunday lifted S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament trophy by defeating HIL by nine wickets at Tagore International, Kohara Road, Sahnewal. New Swan Enterprises won the toss and opted to field. While Highway Industries Ltd team scored 96 runs in 14.5 overs by losing all wickets, NSE team scored 98 runs in 10.4 overs by losing mere a wicket.
Punjabi poet Surjit Patar releases short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla” in Ludhiana
Chairperson, Punjab Arts Council, and Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who has been recipient of Padma Shri , released short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022”, here on Sunday. Directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, the film showcases the traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defense. The documentary film also portrays the traditional and modern weaponry skills.
