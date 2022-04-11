Ban on single-use plastic in Gurugram from July 1

Starting from July 1, the manufacturing, importing, stocking, distribution, and sale of single-use plastic will be banned across the city and violation of the rule will attract a maximum fine of ₹25,000, said officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Sunday.

The MCG issued a public order on Saturday cautioning residents, shopkeepers, manufacturers, exporters that single-use plastic will soon be banned across the city and they also listed items that will come under its purview. Plastic items that are disposable or used only once or for a short period are termed single-use plastic items.

In February, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) issued an order to all municipal corporations across the state to take action against plastic use within their respective jurisdictions.

“The MCG will take action against any person or establishment found to be using single-use plastic items from July 1. The notice has been issued in the public domain in this regard and continuous awareness programmes and workshops will be conducted over the next seven weeks to apprise residents, shopkeepers, and manufacturers about the July 1 deadline,” said Vijaypal Yadav, joint commissioner, MCG.

Yadav said seven teams, each having five officials, have been constituted to monitor and enforce penalties for single-use plastic violations. Two executive engineers from the MCG have also been appointed as nodal officers of the seven teams to oversee the operations.

The joint commissioner added earlier this week, the MCG conducted a two-day workshop with owners and representatives of large-scale hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, dhabhas, and motels, which generate at leat 50kg of waste every day, at the community centre in Sector 27. The officials also apprised the attendees of the meeting about the upcoming public notice banning single-use plastic.

Kuldeep Singh, brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the MCG, said over the past two years, the civic body has opened seven cloth bag banks and seven steel utensils banks across the city to help eradicate the use of single-use plastic.

“The MCG has so far provided around 400,000 cloth bags across the city. Thousands of residents have availed the use of steel utensils banks, which has helped reduce at least 200,000 single-use plastic items. Once the ban on single-use plastic comes into effect, we will be setting up more such cloth and steel utensils banks to help replace as well as reduce the need for single-use plastic,” said Singh.

