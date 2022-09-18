Couple die by suicide after heated argument in Gurugram

A married couple allegedly died suicide on Saturday in Choma village near Palam Vihar in Sector 23, police said.

According to cops, the couple often fought with each other and were not on good terms.

They got into a heated argument on Saturday night, following which the husband allegedly killed himself. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The wife also allegedly died by suicide within an hour of receiving the news of her husband’s death, police said.

Praveen Malik, station house officer of Palam Vihar police station, said that they have recorded statements of the family members and no one has alleged any foul play. “The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway. The autopsy will be conducted on Monday,” he said. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).