Crane removed from Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after 26 hours

A crane that caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway just before the Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 on Saturday, holding commuters up in traffic for hours, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after 26 hours. The process led vehicles to pile up, resulting in crawling traffic for nearly two hours.

Police said engineers were called from Mumbai to repair and change the tyres of the crane so that it could be moved. The vehicles plying on the expressway could hardly move; the traffic movement was slow from 6am to 8am, till the crane was removed

Gurugram police chief Kala Ramachandran said the crane was removed around 8am ons Sunday.

Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area.

“My wife and I missed our flight on Saturday, because we were stuck on our way to the airport for three hours. This stretch is a pain for daily commuters and nothing has changed in the last few years, “ said Anupam Nagalia, a senior executive of a real estate firm.