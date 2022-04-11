Crane removed from Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after 26 hours
- The vehicles plying on the expressway could hardly move; the traffic movement was slow from 6am to 8am, till the crane was removed
A crane that caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway just before the Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 on Saturday, holding commuters up in traffic for hours, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after 26 hours. The process led vehicles to pile up, resulting in crawling traffic for nearly two hours.
Police said engineers were called from Mumbai to repair and change the tyres of the crane so that it could be moved. The vehicles plying on the expressway could hardly move; the traffic movement was slow from 6am to 8am, till the crane was removed
Gurugram police chief Kala Ramachandran said the crane was removed around 8am ons Sunday.
Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area.
“My wife and I missed our flight on Saturday, because we were stuck on our way to the airport for three hours. This stretch is a pain for daily commuters and nothing has changed in the last few years, “ said Anupam Nagalia, a senior executive of a real estate firm.
-
Portion of private university’s under-construction building in Mohali collapses, 1 killed, five injured
A supervisor was killed and five workers injured after a portion of an under-construction building of Plaksha University in Sector 101, IT city, Mohali, collapsed around 11pm on Saturday. The deceased was identified as a machine supervisor at the construction site, 27, Honey Kumar. The injured labourers are Darshan Singh, Hakum Singh, Awadh, Prem Chand and Dev Lal. Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh is conducting a probe into the incident.
-
JNU students clash over non-veg food in canteen
At least six students suffered injuries at Jawaharlal Nehru University after two groups from different outfits clashed over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday, according to the police and accounts by students from the two sides who also shared photos on social media. Chicken is served at the mess on Sundays for non-vegetarian students and paneer is on the menu for vegetarians.
-
New Delhi govt jobs portal set for launch in mid-July
The Delhi government is planning to launch Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, a platform to connect job seekers with job providers by mid-July, said officials in the know of the matter. The initiative is a key part of the Delhi government's ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The employment department and Delhi government's Skill and Entrepreneurship University are the primary agencies helming the project.
-
Private schools in UP given a free hand to hike fees, alleges Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly giving a free hand to the private schools in the state to hike fees, and added that within 10 days of coming to power in Punjab, Sisodia's party has prohibited such a move. The BJP, however, rejected Sisodia's allegations, and said that Delhi cannot be compared with Uttar Pradesh.
-
Second fire at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill in two weeks
In the second such incident in recent weeks, there was a big fire at the Ghazipur landfill late on Saturday night that took three hours to douse. The fire was reported at around 10.30pm on Saturday, an East Delhi Municipal Corporation spokesperson said. “It was brought under the control during the night by deploying six bulldozers and seeking help of the fire department,” the spokesperson said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics