DTCP seals several commercial establishments in Sushant Lok II

Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:03 AM IST

The enforcement team demolished several illegal vends and shops in DLF Phase IV earlier on Tuesday. Madholia said that offices, coaching centres, salons, and other commercial establishments were sealed in the area

It was the second day of the department’s drive against commercial establishments illegally operating in residential colonies. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday sealed a number of illegal commercial establishments in Sushant Lok II. It was the second day of the department’s drive against commercial establishments illegally operating in residential colonies. The owners of these establishments failed to take corrective action despite repeated warnings, DTCP officials said.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said, “Residents complained that these unauthorised establishments not only caused traffic jams but also used their amenities.” He further informed that the team sealed a gym operating out of the basement of a shop, and demolished several carts selling momos, juice, and tobacco, along with other kiosks. A grocery supermarket, a salon, a logistics shop, dance studios and several other commercial establishments were also sealed. Following a complaint registered on the CM window, an unauthorised wall dividing the front section of a residential building was also razed down, Madholia added.

The enforcement team demolished several illegal vends and shops in DLF Phase IV earlier on Tuesday. Madholia said that offices, coaching centres, salons, and other commercial establishments were sealed in the area. “We have repeatedly asked plot owners to cease violations and take corrective action failing which sealing and demolition will be carried out,” he said.

