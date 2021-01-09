DTCP to probe complaints of discrimination against EWS residents
Taking into consideration, the complaints of discrimination lodged by residents of EWS (economically weaker section) housing in residential projects, the enforcement wing of the department of the town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to issue notices to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and hold meetings in this regard.
The department said that residents of EWS housing have the same rights and responsibilities as other flat owners and they should not be discriminated against in terms of access to entrances, amenities and common areas as per the rules of the DTCP.
DTCP officials said that they had received nearly 10 complaints from the residents of EWS housing, alleging that the RWA had created separate entry points for residents and they were not allowed to take the main entrance. In some instances, the residents were not allowed to use the common areas and facilities like parks, community centres and other facilities.
In one of the complaints lodged by 119 home buyers of the EWS category in a project located in Sector 95, the residents alleged that the common area demarcated for their block had been barricaded by using iron grilles, thereby depriving them of access.The residents also said that their common area was used as a car parking by apartment owners and they were being denied space, which was rightfully theirs.
After a number of complaints of similar nature were lodged by EWS residents, especially during the lockdown, the DTCP officials said that they decided to address the problem in its entirety. “We will be holding meetings with RWAs and conduct inspections of the spots, where these violations have been carried out. Firstly, the RWAs would be asked to remove such walls and gates, which prevent access to common areas. If this doesn’t happen voluntarily, then action would be taken by the enforcement wing,” said Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner.
RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that they have held meetings with RWAs before in this regard but given the rise in such issues, they have planned an outreach programme to resolve these matters.
