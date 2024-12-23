HMRTC to extend Metro from Gurugram to Jhajjar

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) is working to extend the Metro from Basai in Gurugram to Bhadsa in Jhajjar and the ridership survey for the project is expected to be completed by the end of January, an official from the corporation said. Ridership survey for the project will be finished next month. (HT Photo)

HMRTC is the body constituted to implement the Gurugram Metro project.

The authority, in March this year, had asked the Railway India Technical and Engineering Services (RITES) to prepare a detailed ridership survey on the basis of which the project will be finalised. The proposed route from Basai to Bhadsa is likely to cover 23.1km.

“The ridership survey is going on and we expect that the report will be submitted to the corporation soon,” a senior HMRTC official said, adding that the survey will also help in deciding whether the Metro route should be extended from the proposed Basai Metro station to AIIMS hospital in Bhadsa or from the DMRC station at Dhansa in Delhi towards Bhadsa.

A senior HMRTC official said that a techno-feasibility study of the route from Dwarka Sector 21 to Bhadsa was carried out earlier by DMRC, which had proposed 17 Metro stations along the 23km route.

A Haryana government official, aware of the project, said that the road between Gurugram and Bhadsa witnesses heavy traffic and the state government had planned to build a road between Dwarka expressway and Bhadsa, but the project could not take off due to land acquisition issues. “The Metro project will definitely help in improving the commute on this stretch as large number of people from this area and along this route travel between Bhadsa, which is in Jhajjar, Gurugram and Delhi,” he said, adding that setting up of AIIMS campus in Bhadsa has also increased the number of people travelling on this stretch.

Earlier this month, the HMRTC board had approved the draft report of a 36km line proposed between Sector 56 to Pachgaon, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹8,500 crore and have 27 elevated stations covering several developing sectors near to the central peripheral road and parts of Dwarka expressway.