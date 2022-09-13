Man booked for embezzling ₹3.95 crore from manufacturing firm’s accounts
The firm’s general manager submitted a written complaint against the suspect, addressed to the Gurugram commissioner of police on July 25 this year. The allegations were found to be true following an inquiry by the economic offences wing
Police have booked a man for allegedly embezzling ₹3.95 crore from the bank accounts of a private firm where he worked for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday.
According to cops, the suspect joined the firm as an assistant accounts officer in 2007. He started embezzling funds in 2012 and continued to do so till 2020, the firm’s internal inquiry revealed. The 30-year-old firm, located at Begumpur Khatola in Badshahpur, manufactures exhaust systems and other spare parts for passenger cars and two-wheeler companies. The firm found out about the misappropriation early in 2021, following which the internal inquiry was launched. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated.
An FIR against the suspect was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using any forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Monday. Inspector Madan Lal, station house officer, Badshahpur police station, said, “The economic offences wing will take further action against the suspect.”
According to a senior police officer, the suspect opened an account with a private bank in Udyog Vihar Phase IV in 2010 with forged documents. “He started diverting funds from the company to this account in 2012. The date of birth, contact number, and address provided to the bank matched those he submitted to the company. The man changed his and the company’s name,” he said. The officer said the suspect might have found loopholes and exploited them by the virtue of his good behaviour with senior executives. “He was also able to get a promotion while he was embezzling funds,” the officer added. Police said he was among the most trusted employees in the firm’s finance department.
Gurugram to record spells of rain this week
The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain and thunderstorm in the city till Saturday. IMD officials said that a low-pressure zone presently hovering over central Madhya Pradesh has started rainfall activity which is expected to bring down the daytime temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius. Director of IMD station at Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said that the low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Four booked for beating stray dog to death in Lonavla
The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli. The accused have been identified as Nitin Vidappa Ahire, Rajesh Ganesh Acharya, Sanjay Vasu Acharya and Mohan Yadav of Swarangan Society in Gold Valley, Tungarli. They transported the dog's body and dumped it at an unknown place, and abandoned the other two seriously injured dogs.
Regularisation of contractual employees: Ludhiana MC House to take final call on September 21
Irked over delay in regularising contractual workers working in the municipal corporation for decades, different employees' unions reached the MC's Zone-A office on Tuesday to meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, who announced to hold MC General House meeting on September 21. The MC has to pay around ₹28-crore as monthly salary.
Electricity theft of ₹706 crore identified in 5 years
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has identified electricity theft of ₹706.82 crore, and recovered ₹378 crore in fines over the last five years, after carrying out more than 6 lakh surprise checks across 10 districts in south Haryana, officials said on Tuesday. The highest number of theft incidents were reported from Bhiwani (2295), Palwal (2075), Gurugram (1559), Hisar (1508) and Jind (1326) in the last 12 months.
Suspects impersonating loan recovery agents snatch SUV, extort money from Gurugram man
Police booked four people for allegedly extorting money from a man and snatching his car after taking him to a secluded place in Bhondsi on September 8, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana's car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Police said the suspects first intercepted Sharad's car near Maruti Kunj on August 5 when he was with family.
