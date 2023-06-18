Man sneaks into Sec 40 crime branch unit office in Gurugram, decamps with laptop

Police have booked an unidentified suspect for allegedly sneaking into the office of the Sector 40 crime branch unit and decamping with an assistant sub-inspector’s laptop during the early hours of May 29, Gurugram police said on Sunday. According to police, the laptop belonged to Rajesh Kumar, who had purchased it for official use and contained documents pertaining to several cases he was handling. (Representative Image)

Police also said that Kumar had left the laptop on his office table on the night of May 28, and returned to his quarters in the Police Lines.

Investigators said that Kumar returned to his office the next day to find that his laptop was missing. After an extensive search of the area, police began reviewing CCTV camera footage and were astonished to spot a man entering the premises at approximately 6.36am on May 29, investigators added.

They said that within a minute, the suspect was seen leaving the premises with the laptop.

As the identity of the man and his movements within the vicinity remained unknown, Kumar filed a written complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified suspect under Section 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Friday, police said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said efforts are being made to ascertain the suspect’s identity. “We will nab him at the earliest,” he added.