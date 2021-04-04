MCG demolishes 200 illegal structures along Southern Peripheral Road

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished at least 200 illegal structures in an anti-encroachment drive along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Saturday evening. The MCG carried out the drive on both sides of the nine-kilometre stretch between Vatika Chowk and Kherki Daula toll on National Highway 48 (NH-48).

According to the MCG officials, the violators had constructed illegal tea stalls, tobacco stalls, houses, construction material shops, among other small-time stores — mostly temporary structures — along the stretch on the MCG land and the government green belts.

“Such structures were demolished with earthmovers under heavy police presence. More than 100 police officials from three police stations in sector 50, sector 65 and Badshahpur were present during the drive. However, there were no major incidents of violence or resistance by the violators. The violators were let off with a warning that FIRs will be registered, and legal action will be taken against them over future encroachments,” said Rajiv Yadav, sub-divisional officer (SDO), MCG.

The MCG will execute more such drives at different parts of the city for reclaiming the civic land throughout April, Yadav added.

While the MCG has executed anti-encroachment drives along Vatika Chowk, it was for the first time that the civic body carried out such a large-scale drive on the SPR.