MCG undertakes demolition drive over 20 acres in sectors 52, 53

Around 2,000 illegally erected jhuggis in sectors 52 and 53 were demolished and 15 acres, earmarked for a stadium in Sector 52, were cleared of encroachments by the enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday. Officials said that a large contingent of the police was also present for the drive, in which a large plot owned by the MCG in Sector 53 was also cleared of encroachments.

The enforcement drive was led by RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) and Hari Om Atri, joint commissioner, MCG. It started around 11.30am and went on till evening, said MCG officials.

Bhath said that seven earth moving machines were pressed into service to clear around 2,500 jhuggis and 200 concreted structures that were illegally erected, despite stiff resistance from the residents. “The occupants of jhuggis were given time to remove their household goods but were clearly told that these structures were illegal and can’t be allowed to stand on land acquired by the civic agency,” said Bhath.

Atri said that a stadium was planned in Sector 52, Wazirabad, but a large part of the plot was encroached and illegal tenements were built, in violation of rules. A survey was conducted by enforcement officials two weeks ago and notices were issued to the occupants to vacate the plot or face action, he said.

The enforcement team also cleared another large plot of land in Sector 53, where a cultural centre is proposed to be developed by the civic agency. “Around seven acres which had been acquired by the authority was encroached illegally and it was cleared in the drive today. All the acquired land which is owned or acquired by the agency will be cleared of encroachments,” said another official, who was part of the enforcement team.

The MCG also warned all property owners whose buildings have been sealed not to tamper with the status, failing which strict action would be taken against them.