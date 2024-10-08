Nuh: Minor suffers gun shot during violence between rival candidates’ aides

A 14-year-old boy suffered a bullet shot while over a dozen others sustained injuries from stone-pelting during a violence that erupted between supporters of a Congress party and an independent candidate at Jamait village in Nuh district on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. Following a complaint by minor’s family, a first information report was registered against 15 suspects under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Punhana police station on Sunday night. (File Photo)

The clash took place between supporters of Congress candidate Mohammad Ilyas and an independent candidate Raees Khan, who are in the fray from Punhana constituency in the state assembly polls. Sunday’s incident followed the violence at Gulalta village between these two candidates’ supporters on the polling day that had left nine people wounded on Saturday.

According to Jangsher Singh, station house officer (SHO), Punhana police station, on Saturday both the sides had a heated argument inside a polling booth at Jamait village.

“They were separated and the security forces pushed them out of the premises for a peaceful voting. On the same issue, they clashed on Sunday when one of the persons amid the warring groups brought a rifle and opened fire which injured a minor,” the officer said, adding that raids were being conducted to nab the suspects involved in the clash as well as the firing.

According to investigators, the minor was there as a bystander just when a bullet pierced through his hips. He was immediately rushed to Nalhar medical college and hospital for treatment.

Before the firing, both the sides had resorted to heavy stone-pelting and scuffle in which at least 10-12 people were injured. Heavy deployment of security forces was made in the village after an alert was received about the clash but by then the suspects had fled.

As per police, it is to be ascertained which side the suspect, who had opened fire during the clash spot, belonged to. However, there were multiple video clippings of the incident recorded by the villagers which are available with police in which the suspect was visible holding a weapon.

HT could not authenticate the veracity of the videos.