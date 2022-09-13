Suspects impersonating loan recovery agents snatch SUV, extort money from Gurugram man
According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana’s car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Following this, one of them forcibly entered the vehicle and drove him away
Police booked four people for allegedly extorting money from a man and snatching his car after taking him to a secluded place in Bhondsi on September 8, officials said on Tuesday.
According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana’s car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Following this, one of them forcibly entered the vehicle and drove him away. They kept him confined for more than two hours and took away all the money from his wallet, along with the vehicle.
Sharad, a Sector 67 resident, visited the office of the firm which financed his car the next day to enquire about the incident. He purchased the car on August 27, 2020, and failed to pay seven EMIs, police said. The firm told him that they were unaware of the incident and has no record of the agents he mentioned.
Police said the suspects first intercepted Sharad’s car near Maruti Kunj on August 5 when he was with family. “They asked him to hand over the vehicle but Sharad said he would drop it off later. The suspects then asked him for money and Sharad paid 15000 via UPI to one of the suspects,” a senior police officer informed. The suspects intercepted him again in Badshahpur after ten days and coerced him to pay another instalment. “Sharad paid 38070 in cash to one of the suspects and assured him of clearing the rest of the amount soon,” he said.
According to Sharad, he owned an interior construction firm which shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “This was the reason why I could not make the EMI payments. The financing firm fixed a meeting for settlement but the suspects approached me before that,” he alleged. He claimed the suspects had details of several cars and their respective owners, including his, who missed their EMIs. “I believed them to be agents from the financing firm,” he said.
Based on Sharad’s complaint, an FIR under sections 34 (common intention), 342 (wrongful confinement), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhondsi police station on Monday.
Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer, Bhondsi police station, said the firm submitted in writing that they did not ask any agent to approach the complainant to collect EMIs or take away his car. They also confirmed that none of the suspects was their employee. “The prime suspects will be arrested soon,” Kumar added.
-
Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat
At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram's Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man. The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him.
-
Six dupe Pune bank, obtain ₹22.78 lakh gold loan
The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.
-
Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case
A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded. Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station. The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad.
-
MCG issues public advisory cautioning residents that unsafe cleaning of septic tanks, sewer lines can lead to imprisonment
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday warned concerned that “unsafe cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines will lead to imprisonment of at least two years or ₹2 lakh fine, or both”, reads an official public advisory issued by the civic body. MCG officials privy to the matter said that the advisory was issued after two of its workers died of asphyxiation in a sewage well in Rohtak on Saturday.
-
Seven, including revenue employees, booked for selling HUDA land
Police have booked two revenue department officials and a property dealer, along with four of his associates for allegedly selling a 1089 sq ft Haryana Urban Development Authority plot in Carterpuri by getting it registered with forged documents, officials said on Tuesday. The property dealer then registered the plot in Dimpi Kumari name for ₹77 lakh on August 25, 2021.
