Man arrested in Rajasthan for making indecent remarks against late CDS Rawat

The accused Javed Khan aged 21 made derogatory remarks against the late CDS General Bipin Rawat on social media. Police said four teams were formed to trace the accused.
Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat being taken to the Brar Square crematorium from his residence in New Delhi on Friday, December 10, 2021.(HT Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:23 AM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who along with 12 others were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

“The accused Javed Khan (21), a resident of Nazarbag road in the city, was arrested on Thursday,” SHO Kotwali police station of Tonk, Jitendra Singh said.

Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against General Bipin Rawat on social media, he said.

Four teams were formed to trace the accused, the officer said.

The accused was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody, he added.

Saturday, December 11, 2021
