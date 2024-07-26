2 found dead in under-construction house in WB’s Nadia, police suspects murder

Kolkata: A real estate agent and his driver were found murdered in an under-construction house in West Bengal’s Nadia district late on Thursday night, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the duo have been identified as Suman Chakraborty, 40, and Rupak Das, 34.

“Chakraborty left home around 11:00am on Wednesday after getting a call. We did not know where he went or where he was the whole day. At night, we got the news that their dead bodies have been recovered,” Meghnad Bandyopadhyay, Chakraborty’s cousin, told the media.

Police said that the duo were attacked with both sharp and blunt weapons. There were multiple injury marks, including stab wounds on the victims’ head, face, and neck.

A police officer aware of the case said that a first information report (FIR) was registered, and an investigation into the matter has been launched. He said that the police have identified a few suspects, however, no one has so far been arrested.

The under-construction one-storey house is located in an isolated area with mostly vacant plots all around. Only a handful of houses have come up in that area.

Police said a preliminary probe revealed that both the victims used to frequently come here with other people for drinks.

Chakraborty is the relative of a local Trinamool Congress leader and was seen actively campaigning for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.