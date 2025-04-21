2 killed, 3 injured in fire in Kolkata cloth godown

Kolkata: Two persons were killed and three others injured in a fire, which broke out in a cloth godown, in north Kolkata early on Monday. Local residents said that the two deceased were local priests who used to stay in a small room near the terrace. (Representational image)

Police said that five persons got trapped in the fire which broke out in a cloth go-down on the third floor of a commercial building on Pathuriaghata Street after midnight.

“While three persons could be rescued, two were missing. Their bodies were recovered in the morning. They didn’t have any burn injuries. They might have died of asphyxiation because of the smoke,” said an IPS officer of Kolkata Police.

Local residents said that the two deceased were local priests who used to stay in a small room near the terrace.

Fire brigade officials said that even though the fire broke out around 1 am, they were informed only around 3.30 am.

“The fire broke out in a go-down on the third floor. We had to break multiple locks and force our way into the building by breaking open the door on the terrace. Two persons were found in an unconscious state near the terrace door, which was locked,” said a fire brigade officer.

The victims were rushed to the medical college in the morning. The doctors declared them dead on arrival.

“It was earlier a dharmashala. Later it was turned into a commercial building with mostly shops and godowns,” said a local resident.