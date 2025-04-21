Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 killed, 3 injured in fire in Kolkata cloth godown

ByJoydeep Thakur
Apr 21, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Police said that five persons got trapped in the fire which broke out in a cloth go-down on the third floor of a commercial building

Kolkata: Two persons were killed and three others injured in a fire, which broke out in a cloth godown, in north Kolkata early on Monday.

Local residents said that the two deceased were local priests who used to stay in a small room near the terrace. (Representational image)
Local residents said that the two deceased were local priests who used to stay in a small room near the terrace. (Representational image)

Police said that five persons got trapped in the fire which broke out in a cloth go-down on the third floor of a commercial building on Pathuriaghata Street after midnight.

“While three persons could be rescued, two were missing. Their bodies were recovered in the morning. They didn’t have any burn injuries. They might have died of asphyxiation because of the smoke,” said an IPS officer of Kolkata Police.

Local residents said that the two deceased were local priests who used to stay in a small room near the terrace.

Fire brigade officials said that even though the fire broke out around 1 am, they were informed only around 3.30 am.

“The fire broke out in a go-down on the third floor. We had to break multiple locks and force our way into the building by breaking open the door on the terrace. Two persons were found in an unconscious state near the terrace door, which was locked,” said a fire brigade officer.

The victims were rushed to the medical college in the morning. The doctors declared them dead on arrival.

“It was earlier a dharmashala. Later it was turned into a commercial building with mostly shops and godowns,” said a local resident.

News / Cities / Kolkata / 2 killed, 3 injured in fire in Kolkata cloth godown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On