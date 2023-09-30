3 children killed as mud wall collapses in West Bengal’s Bankura district

Three children, who were playing outside their house in West Bengal’s Bankura district, were killed on Saturday morning after a mud wall collapsed on them early on Saturday morning. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place around 5:30am in the district’s Bishnupur village in which three children, aged between three and seven years, were killed, said an officer of Bishnupur police station.

The officer said that the children were rushed to the district hospital after the incident but were declared dead by the doctors before admission.

“I heard a loud thud and saw the wall had collapsed. The children were playing there moments ago. I sprinted there only to find that they were all buried under the debris,” said an uncle of one of the victims.

The districts in south Bengal have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Bankura too received heavy rains throughout the night.

“The mud wall, at least five feet in height, may have become weak and unstable due to the rains and collapsed. The children got buried under the debris as they were playing close to it,” said the officer.

