36% dip in students due to take Class 10 Bengal board exam

There has been a 36% drop in the number of students, who have registered to take Class 10 West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) examinations beginning Thursday with officials suggesting the dip in the examinees could be because of drop-out of students due to Covid-19 pandemic. Officials said 698724 students will take the exam this year. (HT PHOTO (Representative))

Officials said 698724 students will take the exam this year compared to around 1.6 million in 2019 and around one million in 2020. In 2022 and 2021, the number of candidates was around 1.9 million.

WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said the lesser number of the students registering for the exam may be due to the pandemic-induced drop-out.

The number of candidates due to appear for the WBBSE Class 12 exam this year— 850000— is more than those taking the Class 10 examination. This is around 100000 more than those who took the exam in 2022.

A second official called it a rare phenomenon. “Usually the number of students taking the Madhyamik [Class 10] exam is always more than those taking the Class 12 board exam,” said the official.

Officials said this may have to do with the 100% pass percentage in the 2021 Class 10 examination based on internal assessment due to the pandemic.

The latest Annual State of Education Report released last month cited evidence and said it indicates the pandemic-induced school closures did not lead to widespread drop-out of either girls or boys older than 10, or even for those older than 14. “Across all age groups, for boys and girls, school enrolment has actually gone up between 2018 and 2022,” the report said.

The report highlighted an increase in enrolment in government schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.