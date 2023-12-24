close_game
5,000 artists to perform at Bengal music fair

Dec 24, 2023 09:29 AM IST

5,000 artists to perform at Bengal music fair

West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs minister Indranil Sen told a press meet on Saturday that singers from every district of the state will perform at 11 venues as part of the move of the state to tap and promote aspiring and budding singers from across the state including folk artists.

The venues include Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Manch, Rajya Sangeet Academy, Mukta Manch, Deshapriya Park, Hedua Park, Ektara Mukta Manch.

At Deshapriya Park, like earlier years, both popular and new bands will strum the tunes and melodies during the period of the fair – spanning the Christmas-New Year season.

Sen said from next year, as part of the initiative to promote budding singers, four smaller 'gaan melas' will be held in different district towns in the run-up to the main event.

"Our thrust has always been to find aspiring talented musicians and bring them under the spotlight. This has been the motto of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all along since 2011," he added.

Stalls selling music-related books apart from handicrafts from districts produced by local artisans will also be set up at the main 'sangeet mela' venue – the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan-Bangla Academy hub.

