6 killed after ambulance collides head-on with truck in Bengal

Kolkata: At least six people, including two women, were killed and two people were injured after an ambulance collided head-on with a truck in Bengal’s West Midnapore district late on Friday night, police said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene. (Representative Photo)

“The accident took place around 11:45pm on Friday. Five, including two women, were killed on the spot. One succumbed to injuries later in the hospital, taking the death toll to six,” said an officer of Keshpur police station in West Midnapore.

According to the police, the ambulance, carrying a patient and eight others, was going from Ghatal to Midnapore when a truck loaded with cement sacks came from the opposite direction, leading to a collision.

“There was a bridge and then a turning. The collision took place near the turning,” said the officer mentioned above.

Out of the two injured, the condition of one patient was stated to be critical. The other patient suffered multiple fractures, but his condition was stated to be stable, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.