Bengal: 3 killed in explosion at illegal firecracker factory

At least three people were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in a residential area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district late on Monday evening. Police said they recovered three bodies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We have recovered three bodies. They were charred beyond recognition. The fire broke out at the unit which was being run in a house at Maheshtala,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Residents told journalists that the three were the house owner’s wife, son, and a neighbour. They added the blast took place around 6pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the scene but a blaze continued till late in the night.

A fire brigade official said the unit did not have any firefighting mechanism even as a team of forensic officials was expected to visit the site to collect samples and ascertain the cause of the fire.

Minister Sujit Bose promised an inquiry to check how the unit was running in a residential area.