Bengal BJP minority leader found dead; party says ‘killed for wearing saffron’

Kolkata: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found dead in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Saturday, police said. Police said the victim was found hanging in front of his house with his hands tied. (Representational image)

Police have registered a murder case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother.

“A 34-year-old man identified as Sheikh Bakibulla was found dead in the morning in Goghat. The body was sent for autopsy. We have registered a murder case on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother,” said a police officer of Hooghly district.

Bakibullah was the mandal president of the BJP’s minority morcha at Goghat in Hooghly district. The victim’s family members and the party alleged that he was murdered. He was found hanging in front of his house with his hands tied.

“Killed for wearing saffron, Sheikh Bakibulla, a BJP worker from Goghat, was hanged with hands tied. TMC-backed goons did it. No arrest. No action. This is not just a murder, this is targeted political violence in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee,” the BJP wrote on X.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, said that the BJP was politicising the death.

“The police are probing into the case. We always stand beside any family who are in distress,” Sanjit Pakhira, TMC block president of Goghat– I told the media.

Meanwhile, in another incident at Labhpur in Birbhum district two persons were killed and three were injured in an explosion while making crude bombs, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sk Alamgir and Sk Sabir, both aged between 20 to 25 years. The three persons who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital. “We have started a probe. No one has been arrested so far,” said an officer of Labhpur police station.