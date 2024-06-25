Bengal govt advises schools to instal location tracking devices, panic buttons in buses

Kolkata, All school buses and pool cars transporting children in Kolkata should be fitted with vehicle location tracking devices, panic buttons and speed limiting devices, according to an advisory issued by the West Bengal government. HT Image

The maximum allowable speed for school buses and pool cars is 40 kmph, the state transport department informed all educational institutes.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The advisories were issued by Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan to reinforce the safety and security of school-going children.

The advisory said, "All school buses should be painted in mustard yellow colour with a navy blue band and the name of the school shall be inscribed on the band in white."

The words ‘SCHOOL BUS’ should be written on the front, rear and sides of the bus.

The advisory which was issued recently said school buses should not be fitted with curtains or glasses having films and sufficient white-lighting inside the buses to ensure that activities inside the buses are visible from outside.

Suitable school bag racks protected with grill should be provided in the bus, fire extinguisher and first-aid box should be made available inside and every seat shall be provided with a seatbelt.

The contact details of the school authority including the cell numbers with the designation of the competent person, the number of the control room of the local police station and the Child Line Helpline shall be displayed inside and outside the bus prominently in a conspicuous place.

No soft top vehicle shall be allowed to be used as a pool car, it said, adding that fixation of additional seats, other than the approved capacity on a pool car, shall not be allowed.

The advisory was framed in consultation with different stakeholders - the transport department, school education department, police, school authorities, bus operators and pool car operators, civil society organisations, guardians and students.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.