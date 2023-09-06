Bengal man sentenced to life imprisonment under POCSO for raping minor daughter

A court in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his minor daughter over a period of around two years at the family’s home in a remote village in the Sunderbans area, police said. (Representative Photo)

The additional district and sessions court at Kakdwip pronounced the man guilty under three sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl was around 11 years old when the man, whose wife is a person with mental illness, started torturing the girl. Though the convict threatened to kill her if she spoke to anyone, the child complained to her mother and grandmother, but they took no action apparently out of fear,” a district police officer said on condition of anonymity.

The officer said that the minor subsequently sought her aunt’s help, who then approached the local police and based on the complaint, a case was registered in June 2022. The accused was arrested within hours.

“After the mandatory medical examination, the child made a statement before a magistrate. The minor and her younger brother were shifted to a government home for their safety while the investigation continued,” added the officer.

The rape survivor is now 13 years old and goes to school. The court also asked the government to pay a compensation of Rs.3 lakh to her to safeguard her future, the officer said.