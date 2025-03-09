Bengal to introduce real time tracking system for investment proposals

The West Bengal government is planning to introduce a real-time tracking system for investment proposals to remove bottlenecks and ensure timely clearance, officials aware of the development said. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the state’s chief secretary in a recent meeting to introduce a real-time tracking system for investment proposals to ensure speedy and time-bound approvals,” said a senior bureaucrat who attended the meeting.

The state received investment proposals to the tune of ₹4.4 lakh crores during the recently held 8th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), a flagship investment summit of the TMC-government, held in Kolkata during February 5-6.

The government earlier stated that in the last seven business summits the state had received proposals of around ₹19 lakh crore, out of which projects worth ₹13 lakh crore have been completed, and the rest were in the process.

The state government has already set up a state-level Investment Synergy Committee (SLISC) in February this year. The first meeting of the committee was held last week. The committee headed by the state’s chief secretary will meet every fortnight.

“We have received five proposals to set up steel plants which are being actively processed by the departments. It will soon come to the cabinet. The total investment will be around ₹35,000 crore,” Banerjee had earlier said while addressing a meeting.

It is a single window clearance system. The main objective is to make it easier for industries to invest and grow in the state by ensuring timely approvals and seamless coordination among various departments.

In the meeting the chief minister has also asked various departments to identify land in their possessions which was lying vacant.

“She has sought a detailed report on the land that are in possession of various departments which were lying vacant or were being encroached upon by early next week,” said another officer of the state commerce and industry department who was present in the meeting.

At least six economic corridors are coming up across the state. These are Raghunathpur - Tajpur, Dankuni – Jhargram, Dankuni – Kalyani, Kharagpur – Moregram, Dankuni – Cooch Behar, Purulia – Joka. Around 3,000 acres of land has been identified for this.

The official said that over the years at least 108 industrial parks have come up in the state with a total area of more than 10,000 acres. At present around 1,500 acres of land are still available in these parks.