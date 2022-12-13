Bengal: Visva Bharati University vice-chancellor ‘attacked’ during protest

The vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal was allegedly attacked by miscreants at the entrance of his official residence in presence of officer-in-charge Santiniketan Police Station on Tuesday. The incident took place during a protest by students.

West Bengal | Prof. Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, has allegedly been attacked by miscreants at the entrance of his official residence in presence of Officer-in-charge, Santiniketan Police Station pic.twitter.com/cM7K9WwtO6 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

The vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal was allegedly attacked by miscreants at the entrance of his official residence in presence of officer-in-charge Santiniketan Police Station on Tuesday. The incident took place during a protest by students.

|#+|

The incident took place days after the postponement of the annual convocation of the university, scheduled for December 11, till further notice due to the ongoing agitation by a section of students near the residence of vice-chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced in which the vice-chancellor was purportedly seen throwing something at the protestors. Students' alleged that he threw a stone at protesting students.

The students have been demonstrating around 100 metres away from the residence of the V-C since November 24, demanding outstation students be allotted hostel rooms immediately, and the thesis of PhD and M Phil scholars be evaluated in a time-bound manner.

The V-C was not allowed to leave his residence on December 6 when he was about to take the car to discharge official responsibilities as the protesting students sat before his vehicle forcing Chakraborty to return to his room, news agency PTI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON