Bengal’s ‘one-rupee doctor’ clinic reopens months after his demise

Published on Feb 14, 2023 06:23 PM IST

In 2020, the doctor was conferred with the Padma Shri by the central government for his contribution to society. He was also mentioned in the Guinness World Records in 2020 for treating the maximum number of patients in his career as a doctor

PM Narendra Modi mourned the demise of Sushovon Bandyopadhyay (Twitter/Narendra Modi)
ByHT Correspondent

The clinic where Padma Shri awardee late Dr Sushovan Bandopadhyay treated patients by charging only ‘one rupee’ fees will be reopened and run by doctors from a Kolkata-based private nursing home, his family has said.

The departed doctor had set up the clinic at his residence in Bolpur town in Bengal’s Birbhum district and treated patients for 58 years till his death in July 2022.

He was popularly called ‘the one-rupee doctor’ by his patients and admirers.

In 2020, the doctor was conferred with the Padma Shri by the central government for his contribution to society. He was also mentioned in the Guinness World Records in 2020 for treating the maximum number of patients in his career as a doctor.

“The clinic was closed for months since my husband and I are both doctors attached to government hospitals and based in Kolkata. The private nursing home will run the clinic and charge the same fee from patients,” his daughter Mandira Banerjee, said.

Bandopadhyay died in Kolkata aged 84 suffering from kidney-related ailments. His death was also condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bandopadhyay studied medicine in Kolkata and London. Being an old friend of former president Pranab Mukherjee, he also entered politics for a brief period and won the Bolpur assembly seat on a Congress ticket in 1984.

