BSF inspector suspended for allegedly raping lady constable in WB’s Nadia

A Border Security Force (BSF) inspector was suspended for allegedly raping a female BSF constable at one of the camps near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the alleged incident took place on the intervening night of February 18 and 19. Meanwhile, the incident is being probed by a high-power committee, said a BSF officer.

“We urged the woman to file a police complaint. The inspector has been suspended. A high-power committee is looking into the matter,” a senior BSF officer from the South Bengal Frontier headquarters in Kolkata said on condition of anonymity.

The rape survivor was initially taken to a health centre in Nadia and from there was shifted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday, said a Kolkata police officer. “She is undergoing treatment. Doctors said her condition is stable,” the officer said.

According to a police officer, the woman’s complaint has been recorded by officers at the Bhawanipore police station and an investigation into the matter has been launched.