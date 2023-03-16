Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Calcutta HC relief for Visva-Bharati professor penalised for tiff over lab space

Calcutta HC relief for Visva-Bharati professor penalised for tiff over lab space

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2023 09:39 PM IST

The Calcutta high court ruled that penalty was imposed on the Visva-Bharati professor in an entirely illegal and arbitrary manner

KOLKATA: The Visva-Bharati University’s order to stop two increments of a biotechnology professor in March 2020 for quarrelling with a colleague over setting up a small laboratory space below the staircase of a campus building has been set aside by the Calcutta high court on Wednesday, according to the university’s faculty members.

he university’s executive council, at its meeting held on March 6, 2020, imposed a penalty on Choudhuri by withholding two salary increments with a cumulative effect. (File Photo)
he university’s executive council, at its meeting held on March 6, 2020, imposed a penalty on Choudhuri by withholding two salary increments with a cumulative effect. (File Photo)

Faculty members said biotechnology professor Tathagata Choudhuri had a quarrel with another professor, Kashinath Chatterjee, on November 17, 2019, over setting up space for small experiments below a staircase at one of the buildings on the sprawling campus at Santiniketan in Birbhum district.

The university’s executive council, at its meeting held on March 6, 2020, imposed a penalty on Choudhuri by withholding two salary increments with a cumulative effect.

Choudhuri told the high court that he had permission from his seniors to set up the laboratory space but the current management ignored it.

In the court order seen by HT, justice Kausik Chanda said the university first formed a one-member committee in November 2019 followed by a three-member committee in December to inquire into Chatterjee’s allegation that Choudhuri used abusive language during the verbal exchange. Choudhuri was suspended during the inquiry.

Submitted before the high court, the report of the three-member committee said that Chatterjee reportedly said during the dispute that he would kick the proposed laboratory while “Choudhuri thumped Chatterjee on the back and thanked him somewhat sarcastically.”

The report recommended a “token punitive measure against Choudhuri to send a message to the Visva-Bharati community.”

Justice Chanda said: “I am of the clear view that the impugned order dated March 16, 2020, cannot be sustained. The imposition of penalty has been done in an entirely illegal and arbitrary manner, disregarding the extant service rules and blatantly violating the principle of natural justice.“

“The university will restore the incremental benefits to the petitioner along with the arrears within a period of two weeks from the date of communication of this order,” the high court said.

The university authorities did not comment on the court order till Thursday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out