Calcutta HC seeks report over attack on Union minister’s convoy

The division bench of the Calcutta high court on Wednesday ordered the West Bengal government to submit a report by Friday regarding the attack on the convoy of Union minister of state for home Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar district on February 25, lawyers who attended the hearing said. The Calcutta high court. (File Photo)

The division bench of HC chief justice Prakash Srivastava and justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj also ordered the government to submit the case diary after hearing a petition filed by leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. His lawyers told the court that instead of arresting the real culprits, the police have filed cases against more than 40 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, of whom more than 20 have been arrested.

The lawyers also claimed that the attack was masterminded by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator from Dinhata, Udayan Guha.

The TMC alleged had on February 25 that there was no such attack and the incident was staged by the BJP.

Adhikari alleged in his petition that central paramilitary force personnel responsible for Pramanik’s security tried to lodge a police complaint after the incident but they were turned away.

BJP alleged that TMC workers attacked Pramanik’s car when he was on his way to attend a political meeting. Though the minister escaped unscathed, he alleged that shots were fired at his car. He also showed reporters a dent in the vehicle saying it was caused by a bullet. Pramanik even spoke to Governor CV Ananda Bose over phone regarding the incident.

The police reportedly resorted to baton charge and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

On February 26, the Governor asked the state government to take stern action against those responsible for the attack.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhawan, the Governor said, “The Constitution should be upheld by all those who are committed to do so. Bengal expects every officer to do his duty, without fear or favour, be he in the police or magistracy or any wing of governance.”

Bose faced the ire of the TMC for the statement, with the ruling party targeting him through an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’.

Udayan Guha, the north Bengal development minister, opted to ignore the allegation Adhikari made against him in court, and said, “It is Nisith Pramanik who planned the whole drama to draw public attention before the panchayat and Lok Sabha polls. Such tactics won’t help the BJP win seats in north Bengal.”