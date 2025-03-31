Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Common people don’t riot, one political party does it: Mamata Banerjee

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 11:54 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stressed that her government would stand with the residents, ensuring that no one could stir up tensions in the state

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people must remain united and not fall for provocations that may fuel communal riots.

Mamata Banejee was addressing an Eid prayers programme on Red Road. (PTI photo)
Mamata Banejee was addressing an Eid prayers programme on Red Road. (PTI photo)

While addressing Eid celebrations in Kolkata, Banerjee, without naming them, criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left.

“I don’t want that there should be a riot. Common people don’t do riots. One political party does it. The red party earlier used to make tall claims about secularism. But today red and saffron has become one. Let them be. We are enough. We will fight with our lives,” Banerjee said.

“Not all Hindus and Christians are against you. There are some political leaders who engage in trade with religion. We will shut down their shops if you stay together. They want to do riots. I want to stop riots,” she added.

In response to the allegations, BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleged that the TMC chief was using an auspicious day to make communal speeches.

“Whenever Ram Navami approaches, the chief minister uses this platform during Eid celebrations to make communal speeches. Earlier too, she did this and riots took place in Howrah. She is repeating the same this year,” said Sinha.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee’s ‘I differ…’ remark on India’s economic growth at Oxford sparks backlash, BJP says it’s an ‘insult’

She also raked up the ongoing Manipur crisis questioning the government.

“They are saying that there have been communal rights and are demanding President’s Rule. I asked them what happened in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. They impose restrictions on what people should eat and wear on Eid. They are terribly atrocious,” said Banerjee.

“What do these people want? To divide and rule? I will sacrifice my life for the country. My life is devoted to every religion, caste, creed and community. If you stay safe, I will stay safe. I don’t want riots. Don’t fall prey to provocations. This is their plan. This is their game,” the TMC supremo added.

News / Cities / Kolkata / Common people don’t riot, one political party does it: Mamata Banerjee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On