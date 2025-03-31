Common people don’t riot, one political party does it: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people must remain united and not fall for provocations that may fuel communal riots. Mamata Banejee was addressing an Eid prayers programme on Red Road. (PTI photo)

While addressing Eid celebrations in Kolkata, Banerjee, without naming them, criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left.

“I don’t want that there should be a riot. Common people don’t do riots. One political party does it. The red party earlier used to make tall claims about secularism. But today red and saffron has become one. Let them be. We are enough. We will fight with our lives,” Banerjee said.

“Not all Hindus and Christians are against you. There are some political leaders who engage in trade with religion. We will shut down their shops if you stay together. They want to do riots. I want to stop riots,” she added.

In response to the allegations, BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleged that the TMC chief was using an auspicious day to make communal speeches.

“Whenever Ram Navami approaches, the chief minister uses this platform during Eid celebrations to make communal speeches. Earlier too, she did this and riots took place in Howrah. She is repeating the same this year,” said Sinha.

She also raked up the ongoing Manipur crisis questioning the government.

“They are saying that there have been communal rights and are demanding President’s Rule. I asked them what happened in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. They impose restrictions on what people should eat and wear on Eid. They are terribly atrocious,” said Banerjee.

“What do these people want? To divide and rule? I will sacrifice my life for the country. My life is devoted to every religion, caste, creed and community. If you stay safe, I will stay safe. I don’t want riots. Don’t fall prey to provocations. This is their plan. This is their game,” the TMC supremo added.