Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Darjeeling bandh called to press for separate state, Mamata warns of action

Darjeeling bandh called to press for separate state, Mamata warns of action

kolkata news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 10:03 AM IST

The West Bengal assembly passed a resolution on Monday saying no division of the state would be allowed

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Hindustan Times)
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has warned of strict action in case of any disturbance during a day-long bandh called in Darjeeling on Thursday to protest against the state government’s opposition to the demand for carving a separate state in parts of north Bengal.

“Let me make it very clear that the administration will take stern action if there is any disturbance. Everybody has the right to protest but it cannot disrupt normal life. Our government is opposed to bandhs,” said Banerjee in north Bengal’s Siliguri on Tuesday.

She said the state secondary board examinations will begin on Thursday and they will not allow any bandh. “There is no difference between people of the north and south Bengal. They speak different languages but share the same spirit. We are one.”

Former ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binoy Tamang joined a 24-hour hunger strike on Tuesday against the West Bengal assembly’s resolution on Monday saying no division of the state would be allowed. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) north Bengal leaders supported them.

Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edwards said no matter what the TMC and BJP think, Gorkhas want separation from Bengal. “We object to the passage of the resolution in the assembly. The bandh will be peaceful. Emergency services and the board examination will be exempted.” He referred to Banerjee’s remarks and said calling a peaceful bandh is part of democratic rights.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration chief spokesperson Anit Thapa said there will be no strike because the region’s people are against bandhs.

The Gorkha National Liberation Front said it will not support the bandh, which Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Hamro Party, and Tamang called on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out