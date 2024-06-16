Day after attack on him, Bengal businessman says extortionist called him 7 times

Kolkata: A North 24 Parganas district-based businessman, whose car was fired at from close range by two motorcycle-borne men on the busy B T Road on Saturday afternoon, claimed on Sunday that notorious Bihar-based criminal Subodh Singh called him at least seven times after the incident owning responsibility for the attack. Five bullet holes were found on the left side of Bengal-based businessman Ajay Mondal’s car on Saturday. (Representative Image)

Ajay Mondal, the businessman, told the media that Singh, who has been accused in the past of running inter-state extortion and dacoity operations even when lodged in jail, called him five times on Saturday while he was giving his statement to the North 24 Parganas police.

District police superintendent Alok Rajoria said on Saturday that police had gathered some information, but it could not be shared with the media in view of Mondal’s safety.

“Singh said he saved my life, and he would protect me if I cooperated with him. The attack, he said, was a warning because I was not taking his calls. He said if he wanted me dead then his men would have shot me 50 times inside my office,” Mondal, who owns several two-wheeler showrooms and a real estate business, told local news channels on Sunday afternoon.

“Several police officers were in front of me when Singh made the WhatsApp calls from various numbers. He called me twice this morning as well. He mentioned the dates on which I met the police on earlier occasions. He tracks my whereabouts. To stay alive, I have to pay up,” said Mondal, admitting that he had paid some extortionists in the past.

On Saturday, Mondal scrambled out of his black Sedan and took shelter inside a temple till police arrived. As many as five bullet holes were found on the left side of the vehicle. The bystanders could not describe the attackers since they were wearing helmets.

The two shooters could not be traced till Sunday afternoon. “We are questioning some people for possible leads,” a district police official said on condition of anonymity.

The gangland-style operation triggered a political row on Sunday with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Trinamool Congress of shielding criminals.

“What’s happening in Bengal now is no different from what Mumbai witnessed when Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakil used to run their gangs,” said Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

“An effort is being made to malign Bengal. Police have arrested some criminals from Bihar who raided two jewellery shops a few days ago. Police are doing their duty,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.