News / Cities / Kolkata News / Doctors advise 10-day rest for Mamata Banerjee after examining old leg injuries

Doctors advise 10-day rest for Mamata Banerjee after examining old leg injuries

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 24, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee had suffered injuries on her legs and waist in June while getting off a chopper that had to make an emergency landing at the military airbase in Siliguri to avoid running into a storm

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was advised by doctors at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Sunday to restrict her movement and take rest for 10 days after a routine checkup of the leg injuries she suffered in June this year, officials said.

File Photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT Photo/Samir Jana)
File Photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT Photo/Samir Jana)

Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday after a 11-day tour of Spain and Dubai where she went to seek investments to the state. She went to SSKM Hospital for a routine checkup and left around 7pm.

“The chief minister has been advised to take rest for 10 days. Medicines have been prescribed. Her condition will be monitored by doctors,” Dr Monimoy Banerjee, director of SSKM Hospital, told the media.

In June, Banerjee suffered injuries in her legs and waist while getting off a chopper that had to make an emergency landing at the military airbase in Siliguri to avoid running into a storm. Banerjee was travelling from Jalpaiguri and Bagdogra when adverse weather prompted the pilot to land at the airbase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out