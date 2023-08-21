News / Cities / Kolkata News / ED conducts searches at multiple places in Kolkata school jobs scam case

ED conducts searches at multiple places in Kolkata school jobs scam case

PTI
Aug 21, 2023

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and TMC leaders were arrested.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Kolkata and its neighbourhood in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam, officials said.

Among the places being searched by the investigators is an office of a private company in the posh New Alipore area in the southern part of the city.
Among the places being searched by the investigators is an office of a private company in the posh New Alipore area in the southern part of the city. (Representational Image)

Among the places being searched by the investigators is an office of a private company in the posh New Alipore area in the southern part of the city, they said.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and TMC leaders were arrested.

