Jadavpur university fresher dies after reportedly falling from hostel balcony

A first-year student of south Kolkata’s Jadavpur University died after he reportedly fell from a balcony of the hostel building on Thursday morning. A student of Bengali honours, he had taken admission in the university earlier this week. He was staying with a friend in the hostel. (Representative image)

Police said a few students, who are also staying in the hostel, heard a loud sound around 11 pm on Wednesday and ran out to see that Kundu was lying in a pool of blood below the building. He was taken to the KPC Medical College where he died early on Thursday.

“We are waiting for the post mortem report. Investigation is going on,” said a police officer.

No suicide note was found from the room, police said. The hostel premises is located adjacent to the Jadavpur police station, which is close to the university.

A resident of Nadia district, which is about 120 km from Kolkata, the student had told his parents about facing problems in the hostel. His parents were scheduled to come to Kolkata on Friday to meet and talk to him.

The student had attended an orientation class for new students on Tuesday but skipped his first academic one on Wednesday.

Police are waiting to speak to the student’s parents in detail about his last phone conversation with them.

