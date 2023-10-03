News / Cities / Kolkata News / Flood alert in south Bengal districts as DVC releases water from dams

Flood alert in south Bengal districts as DVC releases water from dams

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2023 04:26 PM IST

The district administrations were asked to set up control rooms and stack relief materials after the Damodar Valley Corporation started releasing excess water via dams

Water levels in several rivers of south Bengal began rising after the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) started releasing excess water through its dams, officials said on Tuesday.

DVC said 90,000 cusecs of water was released through Maithan and Panchet dams till 11:28am on Tuesday. (PTI file photo)
DVC said 90,000 cusecs of water was released through Maithan and Panchet dams till 11:28am on Tuesday. (PTI file photo)

This development comes a day after the state government had sounded flood alert in seven districts amid heavy rainfall prediction in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The district administrations were asked to set up control rooms and stack relief materials after the DVC started releasing excess water via dams.

Also Read:Floods in Assam worsen; red alert for Sikkim, north Bengal

Sounding a flood warning on its website, DVC said 90,000 cusecs of water was released through Maithan and Panchet dams till 11:28am on Tuesday.

“On Monday, DVC released more than 1,20,000 cusecs. It controlled the flow on Tuesday since there was less rainfall in Jharkhand,” an irrigation department official said on condition of anonymity.

“In south Bengal, water level in most rivers in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, West Midnapore, Bankura, Hooghly and Howrah districts have risen. Chief secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with the district magistrates and asked them to prepare for floods,” the officer added.

Districts in south Bengal will receive heavy rainfall till October 5, officials at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out