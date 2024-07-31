Goods train derailed in West Bengal; No one injured

A goods train derailed near Rangapani railway station in West Bengal on Wednesday morning. No one was injured, officials said. Officials said the accident took place inside a private siding and the main line traffic was not affected. (PTI)

The incident took place in the Rangapani-Chaterhat section where the Kanchanjunga train accident occurred on June 17.

“Another rail accident today, in the same Phansidewa - Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back! We are very concerned about what is happening!!” West Bengal cheif minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

The Kanchanjunga train accident left 10 people dead when the express train was hit by a goods train.

Senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway said that Wednesday’s accident took place inside a private siding and the main line traffic was not affected.

“Two empty wagons of a goods train derailed inside the Rangapani private siding around 11.45am. It is a private siding and no main line traffic was affected. The Kanchanjunga Express accident took place in the main section,” said Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Earlier on Tuesday, two people were killed and eight injured after 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed when its engine had a “side collision” with a goods train that went off the tracks before the accident in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

Earlier this month, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in its report stated that the Kanchanjunga express accident was “waiting to happen” due to lapses at multiple levels in managing train operations in automatic signal zones, and “inadequate counselling” of loco pilots and station masters.