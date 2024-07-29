Impasse in Bengal film industry as directors and technicians lock horns

The directors of the Bengali movie industry stopped work on Monday, leading to a complete shutdown at studios in Kolkata’s Tollygunge, saying they will not accept the demand raised by the technicians’ body that Rahul Mukherjee, one of their young colleagues, cannot work as a director. The directors stopped work on Monday, leading to a complete shutdown at studios in Kolkata’s Tollygunge. (Representational image)

The Federation of Cine Technicians’ Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) called a strike on Saturday saying Mukherjee cannot work in Tollygunge as a director. Top actors, such as Prasenjit Chatterjee, protested against this on Saturday and did not shoot a movie.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Swarup Biswas, the younger brother of cabinet minister Aroop Biswas, is the president of the FCTWEI. Directors and actors are also members of the FCTWEI, which is considered an umbrella body.

Director Raj Chakraborty, a TMC legislator, and actor Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, a TMC Lok Sabha member, protested on Saturday against the conditions imposed by FCTWEI. Since both are producers as well, other producers also supported them.

FCTWEI argued that their demand was justified because Mukherjee recently violated rules by completing the shooting of a Bangladeshi series in Bangladesh after shooting for four days in Kolkata.

“Mukherjee was suspended by the Director’s Guild for three months following a decision taken by FCTWEI. The Guild lifted the suspension order on Friday. This is unacceptable,” Swarup Biswas said.

FCTWEI said that Mukherjee can work as creative producer for an upcoming movie, but it has to be directed by Soumik Haldar.

“How can the technicians’ body decide who can be a director and who cannot. This is unheard of. Both sides need to sit across the table and discuss the issue,” national award -winning director Gautam Ghosh said on Monday afternoon after the directors met at Prasenjit Chatterjee’s residence.

In a counter move, Swarup Biswas asked all members of the federation to assemble at Tollygunge on Monday afternoon.

The impasse continued till Monday evening.