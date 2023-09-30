News / Cities / Kolkata News / Impasse over swearing-in of TMC legislator ends; oath-taking to be held today

Impasse over swearing-in of TMC legislator ends; oath-taking to be held today

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Last week, Chandra Roy couldn’t be sworn in following a tussle between the governor and the West Bengal government

The stand-off between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and the Raj Bhavan over the swearing-in of the party’s newly elected legislator from Dhupguri in north Bengal seems to have come to an end.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (File Photo)
The newly elected legislator – Nirmal Chandra Roy – is likely to be sworn in at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, government officials and TMC leaders familiar with the development said.

“Roy would be sworn in by Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata around 4:30pm on Saturday,” said a state minister.

Last week, Roy couldn’t be sworn in following a tussle between the governor and the West Bengal government.

According to officials at the Raj Bhavan, the governor was prepared for the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday (September 23) afternoon, but the TMC MLA did not turn up.

Roy, however, told the media that he didn’t receive any official intimation about the oath-taking ceremony.

The TMC had regained control over the Dhupguri assembly seat in Jalpaiguri district after Roy won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate by 4,313 votes in a close contest earlier this month.

The September 5 by-poll was held following the demise of sitting BJP legislator Bishnu Pada Roy, who died in July. In the 2021 state polls, he defeated TMC’s then-sitting MLA Mitali Roy by 4,355 votes.

