IPS officer loses cool, says called Khalistani when he stopped Bengal BJP MLAs

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer lost his cool when someone allegedly called him Khalistani as he stopped Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from entering the trouble-torn areas of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. (ANI/Representative)

“You are calling me a Khalistani because I am wearing a turban. Is this your courage? If any policeman wears a turban and does his duty, he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” Jaspreet Singh, the officer, was heard telling a group of BJP legislators including Suvendu Adhikari.

“I am not saying anything about your religion. Even you cannot say anything about mine. Did anyone say anything about your religion? Then why are you doing it?” Singh said addressing BJP leaders. He told journalists that he was called Khalistani because he is wearing a turban.

BJP lawmaker Agnimitra Paul, who accompanied Adhikari, was heard telling Singh to do his duty. “Why are you favouring somebody.”

Police stopped Adhikari, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, from going to Sandeshkhali on Tuesday morning even as the Calcutta high court allowed him to do so.

BJP leaders were having an argument with the police accusing them of violating high court orders when someone allegedly called the IPS officer Khalistani.