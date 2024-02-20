 IPS officer loses cool, says called Khalistani when he stopped Bengal BJP MLAs | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata / IPS officer loses cool, says called Khalistani when he stopped Bengal BJP MLAs

IPS officer loses cool, says called Khalistani when he stopped Bengal BJP MLAs

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 01:48 PM IST

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Jaspreet Singh told journalists that he was called Khalistani because he is wearing a turban

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer lost his cool when someone allegedly called him Khalistani as he stopped Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from entering the trouble-torn areas of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. (ANI/Representative)
Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. (ANI/Representative)

“You are calling me a Khalistani because I am wearing a turban. Is this your courage? If any policeman wears a turban and does his duty, he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” Jaspreet Singh, the officer, was heard telling a group of BJP legislators including Suvendu Adhikari.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“I am not saying anything about your religion. Even you cannot say anything about mine. Did anyone say anything about your religion? Then why are you doing it?” Singh said addressing BJP leaders. He told journalists that he was called Khalistani because he is wearing a turban.

BJP lawmaker Agnimitra Paul, who accompanied Adhikari, was heard telling Singh to do his duty. “Why are you favouring somebody.”

Police stopped Adhikari, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, from going to Sandeshkhali on Tuesday morning even as the Calcutta high court allowed him to do so.

BJP leaders were having an argument with the police accusing them of violating high court orders when someone allegedly called the IPS officer Khalistani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On