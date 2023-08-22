JU to seek expert opinion on installing RFID-based security system on campus

Jadavpur University (JU) authorities are mulling over an idea of a radio frequency identification (RFID)-based security system on the varsity and hostel campuses to curb any kind of illegal activities and restrict the entry of outsiders. Supporters of Left Front student organisations protest in front of the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata over the death of a first-year student. (ANI Photo)

The move comes after a first-year student allegedly jumped to death from the university’s hostel two weeks ago. The police have learnt that the victim was ragged by some senior students, current and former, who were staying in the campus illegally.

“Installing CCTV cameras in the university and hostel campuses may not be enough. We would take expert opinion on whether to install RFID-based security system,” Buddhadeb Sau, interim vice-chancellor of JU, told HT.

‘RFID’ involves the use of radio frequency signals to provide automatic identification of items.

The anti-ragging guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission in 2008, based on recommendations of the Supreme Court, include installing CCTV cameras on the campus and providing separate hostel facilities for freshers. However, these were allegedly flouted by JU.

Police during their investigation into the student’s death found that CCTV cameras were not installed in most places and those that were installed were either damaged or not functioning.

“Some CCTV cameras are installed in departments such as geography and mathematics. A decision has been taken to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations of the university and hostel campuses, such as the gates,” said an official.

The UGC has already sought two reports from JU over the anti-ragging measures that were in place. The apex body of higher education in India claimed that it was not satisfied with either of the reports sent by JU.

“A meeting of the university’s anti-ragging body was held. We would compile a report and send a report to the UGC. We would also mention in our reports how, in the past, obstructions were created when the university tried to implement the UGC guidelines,” Sau said.