Jadavpur University student death: 6 more accused arrested

Six more people, including former Jadavpur University students, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a first-year student on August 9. So far, nine people have been arrested in the case. Jadavpur University is likely to send a report to University Grants Commission. (HT PHOTO)

The fresh arrests came hours before West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose, who is the chancellor of the state-run university, was due to hold an emergency meeting of the university’s court committee on Wednesday.

A five-member delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress, comprising a Member of Parliament and three state ministers, was likely to meet the parents of the student at their residence in Nadia.

“Six persons, including present and former students, who were present in the hostel on the night of August 9, have been arrested. Earlier three persons, including a former student and two second-year students, were arrested,” a police officer said.

The first-year student of Bengali honours allegedly jumped from the second-floor balcony of the university’s main hostel on August 9 after he was allegedly ragged. He died at a hospital on August 10.

Police registered a murder case on the basis of a complaint the student’s father lodged. Another case was registered when police were stopped from entering the campus.

Several boarders, including some former students who were staying at the hostel illegally, and a section of the university and hostel authorities, including a dean and hostel superintendent, were questioned.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee called the student’s parents and assured them of strict action. The university authorities have put up anti-ragging hoardings inside the campus. It earlier shifted freshers to a separate hostel. The university is likely to send a detailed report to University Grants Commission.

