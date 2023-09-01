‘No torn jeans on campus’: Kolkata college asks freshers to sign affidavit

The Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College in Kolkata issued a notice to undergraduate students asking them to submit an affidavit with a declaration, before taking admission, stating they would not wear “indecent” clothes like torn jeans within the college premises. The parents of the students have also been asked to submit an undertaking in the matter. (File)

The affidavit read, “Having been admitted to Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, I will never enter inside college premises wearing torn/artificially torn jeans or any kind of indecent dresses. I do hereby affirm that I shall wear normal civil dresses during my study period inside the entire college premises.”

The admission notice on the website of the college states that only formal dresses are allowed. It reads, “New 1st SEM classes will start on and from 07.08.2023 ***Torn Jeans are strictly prohibited.*** Formal dresses are allowed only.”

Last year as well, AJC Bose College issued a similar notice urging students and the members of the staff to not wear “torn or artificially torn jeans” since it looks “indecent”.

Principal Purna Chandra Maity said, “Last year, we had issued a similar advisory for our students. But despite such notice, some students were seen coming to the college in torn jeans. We don’t want our students to come to the campus in such attires. I will not permit anyone to wear such indecent clothes and come to the college. That’s why to take a strong stance, this year we have decided to issue the advisory for those who will take admission to the college. In addition, they will have to give in writing that they will not wear such outfits before taking admission. They are free to wear such outfits outside the college promises.”

Maity said the students would be directed to the payment portal for admission fees only after they and their parents had signed the affidavit.

“Torn clothes do not fit the decorum of an educational institute. Students must follow the rules of the college and know how to dress appropriately to a formal institute,” Maity said.

Several students have spoken against the move stating it curbed the freedom of expression of the students. Some teachers told The Times of India that they thought the move was scary and could spark negative reactions from the students.

