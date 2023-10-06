News / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata: Student, kidnapped for ransom, found murdered; 2 people apprehended

Kolkata: Student, kidnapped for ransom, found murdered; 2 people apprehended

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2023 03:02 PM IST

Suspecting that the student was kidnapped by someone he knew, the police raided the residence of a local eatery owner and found the body inside a suitcase

A 19-year-old college student was found murdered inside a rented apartment on the outskirts of Kolkata allegedly by some of his acquaintances who had kidnapped him for ransom on Wednesday, the police said on Friday after arresting two of the suspects from Mahisbathan area.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Suspecting that the student, Sajid Hossain, was kidnapped by someone he knew, the police raided the residence of Gautam Singh, a local eatery owner and found the body inside a suitcase.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The victim’s father Mokhtar Hussain lodged a police complaint on Thursday saying his son had gone missing and his phone was switched off. The kidnappers called up Hossain from his son’s phone around 9pm on Thursday and demanded 30 lakh as ransom,” an officer from New Town police station said on condition of anonymity.

The officer said that Sajid used to visit the eatery regularly and even attended parties at Singh’s home.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that he was strangulated. The body had been sent for postmortem. Singh and one of his associates, Pappu Ghosh, have been arrested. Raids are on to arrest four more suspects,” the officer added.

“We are not rich, but I bought an iPhone for my son because he wanted one. The kidnappers probably thought he came from a wealthy family,” Mukhtar Hossain told the media at New Town police station.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out