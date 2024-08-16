Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.67 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024
Aug 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 16, 2024, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.67 °C and 32.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.55 °C and 32.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 190.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 17, 2024
|31.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|30.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|32.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|33.13 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.4 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.92 °C
|Moderate rain
