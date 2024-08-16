Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.67 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 17, 2024 31.12 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 28.29 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 30.5 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 32.47 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 33.13 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 33.55 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 29.28 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.78 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 32.92 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 16, 2024, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.67 °C and 32.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.55 °C and 32.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 190.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

