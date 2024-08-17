Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 17, 2024, is 31.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 34.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:14 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.12 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 34.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 143.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.12 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 34.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 143.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|30.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|28.5 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 20, 2024
|28.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|31.12 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|33.66 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|33.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|32.23 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy