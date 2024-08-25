Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.45 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 25, 2024, is 28.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 29.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 31.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 31.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 26, 2024
|30.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|29.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|32.73 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|32.58 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|33.1 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 31, 2024
|33.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 1, 2024
|32.76 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|25.95 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy