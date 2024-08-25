Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.45 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 26, 2024 30.63 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 29.47 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 32.73 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 32.58 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 33.1 °C Scattered clouds August 31, 2024 33.74 °C Sky is clear September 1, 2024 32.76 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.25 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.27 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 25.95 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.23 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 25, 2024, is 28.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 29.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 31.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 106.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

