Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.27 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 4, 2024 32.48 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 32.83 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 32.52 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 32.53 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 32.63 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 32.6 °C Moderate rain August 10, 2024 27.9 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.72 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.08 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.0 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.78 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 3, 2024, is 30.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.27 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:08 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.72 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 27.27 °C and 32.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 76.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.